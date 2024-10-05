The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $2,235,908.35 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.84.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $4,214,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 479,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.