The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

The InterGroup Stock Up 7.6 %

The InterGroup stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

