The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $39.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 658,728 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 826,353 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.