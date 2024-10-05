TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

