TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
TFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.