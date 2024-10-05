Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Hold by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $3,645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

