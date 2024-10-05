Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
TCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
