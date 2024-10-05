TD Securities Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3651203 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.