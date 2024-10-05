Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $19.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.15.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,130. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 78.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

