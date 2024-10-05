Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $10,621.08 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $10,621.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $415,644.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

