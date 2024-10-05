StockNews.com Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to “Buy”

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $47.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $765,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

