StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.