StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 12.14%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
