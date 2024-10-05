StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NERV
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.