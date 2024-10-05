StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Envestnet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.