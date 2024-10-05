StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187,300.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Express Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.