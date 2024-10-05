StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

