Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $194,580.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Snap by 587.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

