Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 21st

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.
Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $46.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
