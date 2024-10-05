Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNY. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

