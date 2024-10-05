Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $970,752.13 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,747 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $970,752.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,299,848.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $3,057,534.96.

On Thursday, August 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $756,322.81.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $50.07.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

