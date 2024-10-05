Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 75,831 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,721,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,092,759.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.93%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

