Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRMW. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 471.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

