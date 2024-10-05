Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
ISPR opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $19.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
