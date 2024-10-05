Robert W. Baird Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $650.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $565.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $694.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $789.60 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $826.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $735.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

