Robert Buckley Sells 3,660 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,110.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $200,479.95.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $771,579.80.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $709,657.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40.

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $311,447.70.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 632.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 71.1% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 434,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

