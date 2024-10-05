Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,714,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,625,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $161,425.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

