Richard John Burns Sells 789 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

