Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of RVP opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,539 shares of company stock worth $175,985. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

