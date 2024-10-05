Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 331,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

