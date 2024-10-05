Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.