Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

