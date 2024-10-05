Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

RADLY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.