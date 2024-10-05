Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
RADLY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
About Raia Drogasil
