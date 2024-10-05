Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Increased by Analyst

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

