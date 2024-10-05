Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by Zacks Research

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,914,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

