Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Proximus Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Proximus has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

