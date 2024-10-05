Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Proximus Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Proximus has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
Proximus Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.