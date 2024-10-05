Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Plexus stock opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $138.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,769 shares of company stock worth $2,731,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 28.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

