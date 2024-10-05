PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $116.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE PJT opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

