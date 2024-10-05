Philip Harrison Sells 240,000 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.78), for a total value of £1,036,800 ($1,386,837.88).

Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.47), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,969,502.41).

BBY opened at GBX 429 ($5.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12 month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.60 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

