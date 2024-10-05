Philip Harrison Sells 240,000 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.78), for a total value of £1,036,800 ($1,386,837.88).
Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.47), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,969,502.41).
Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.3 %
BBY opened at GBX 429 ($5.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12 month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.60 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.95.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
