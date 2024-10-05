Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$329,000.00. Also, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,775 shares of company stock worth $462,667 and sold 267,641 shares worth $3,893,311. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE PEY opened at C$16.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.30.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

