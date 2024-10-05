Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NYSE:CATX opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

