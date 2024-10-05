Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$57.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.29. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.95 and a 52-week high of C$58.06.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3857479 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

