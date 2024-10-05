Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PCYG opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Park City Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.