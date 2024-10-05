Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

