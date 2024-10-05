Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OC opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

