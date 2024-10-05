Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
