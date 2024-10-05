Oppenheimer Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $189.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $168.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TOL opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.