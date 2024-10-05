Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.39.

Shares of ODFL opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after acquiring an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

