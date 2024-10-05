NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.78.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

