Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

