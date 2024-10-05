NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.44 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

