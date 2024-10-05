Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Peter Toth Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 210,264 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Newmont by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

