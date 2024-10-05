New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGD

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.30. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 13.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in New Gold by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,394 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 40.4% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.